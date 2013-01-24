AmericanTown's Heroes: Susannah Locketti Serves Up Health and Wellness Advice

Health and Fitness

Susannah Locketti is a local hero who took her passion for food and penchant for saving money and parlayed it into a career. Along the way she has inspired other moms with her advice on how to prepare healthy meals on a budget.



Locketti offers tips and recipes on her websites momlogic.com and singlemomsurviving.com and she volunteers her time to lead parenting workshops for a local community program. In addition to food preparation, Locketti stresses the necessity for exercise.



Last year she helped coordinate a back-to-school food drive for single homeless mothers and spoke at The Massachusetts Council of Human Service Providers, an organization that represents hundreds of agencies that work with vulnerable populations.



When she's not busy working on a recipe, she volunteers her time at a non-profit dedicated to providing health and wellness services for those with developmental disabilities.



Her goal as a role model for single mothers is "to help transform moms from feeling defeated to empowered, overwhelmed to accomplished, tired to invigorated, broke to resourceful."



