AmericanTown's Heroes: Temar Boggs Helped Save Missing Child

Religion and Spirituality

January 22, 2013

Temar Boggs was hanging with his friends on the block, helping move a couch for an elderly neighbor when he found out about the missing girl. After seeing the number of emergency personnel gathering near his home, he and his friends decided to set on their own to search for the child.



The friends scoured the neighborhood and area woods on foot and then came back to the block, but Temar decided to head out again on his bicycle with a friend, because he had a feeling he could find her.

Read more Temar Boggs Helped Save Missing Child...