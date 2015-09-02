AmericanTown's Heroes: The Best Friends Animal Society Has A No Kill Mission

Clubs and Organizations

September 2, 2015

Save Them All is one of the calls to action of the Best Friends Animal Society and anyone who has dragged themselves away from the pet store or adoption van lest they take all the animals home will understand.



A recent report released by The Humane Society explains how puppy mills contribute to over population and suffering for many dogs, while the number of stray cats continues to grow. Even life events like a break up, divorce or death results in animals being left in shelters, which is why it's great to learn about organizations like The Best Friends Animal Society which has a No Kill Mission.



Best Friends Animal Society is one of the largest animal rescue organizations, with a network of partners across the United States that enables them to work at the local level to save the lives of many shelter animals, while at the same time designing programs to educate and prevent the cycle of suffering for as many dogs and cats as possible.



One of the ways they raise money is with events like Strut Your Mutt taking place in a number of states, starting with Portland, Oregon on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Registration is open for all of the events, like a walk or a run and individuals as well as rescue organizations are welcome to join in the fun.



You can get involved in keeping animals out of shelters and getting them into their forever homes by volunteering at a sanctuary or an event, sponsoring an animal living at the sanctuary or spreading the word on social media. Helping to educate others about the issues as well as responsible pet ownership is another way you can help.



Do you know someone or a group of people dedicated to saving animals? Nominate them for next week's AmericanTown's Heroes.