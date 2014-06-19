AmericanTown's Heroes: The Blue Ocean Society Protects Marine Mammals

Clubs and Organizations

You may have heard of Boyan Slat, he's the young man who came up with an idea that could harvest the plastic swirling in the world's oceans. It's an ambitious project that he's been gaining support for over the past few years. It's called The Ocean Cleanup and it's currently in a fundraising stage having completed a feasibility study. Boyan is from Delft in the Netherlands, but he's not the only one trying to mobilize support for cleaner oceans. Thankfully, there are numerous efforts underway in the United States, like the work of The Blue Ocean Society for Marine Conservation whose name leaves no mystery about their mission.

