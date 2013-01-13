AmericanTown's Heroes: The Horvaths Welcome Wildlife in Need of Rescue and Rehab

Clubs and Organizations

January 13, 2013

Cathy Horvath is the force behind Wildlife in Need of Rescue and Rehabilitation, a non-profit organization of volunteers who provide professional care for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife.



Horvath and her husband have been coming to the rescue of injured and abandoned animals for more than 20 years, bringing the creatures into their home and yard to care for them until they are ready to be released. They also help find permanent homes for those animals unable to survive in the wild that would otherwise be put down.

Read more The Horvaths Welcome Wildlife in Need of Rescue and Rehab.