March 5, 2014

The Jonas Project is a nonprofit organization started by John and Teri Kelsall, the parents of Jonas B. Kelsall - a Navy Seal who lost his life while deployed, doing what he said was "the only thing I want to do."

In his memory, the Kelsalls are carrying on their son's legacy of service by honoring his passion for encouraging people to pursue their dreams with an organization that helps veterans start businesses.

