Clubs and Organizations

January 11, 2014

The ladies behind the Mission Beach Women's Club (MBWC) are congratulating each other and thanking the community for coming out to make their fundraiser a success.



It must have been the worthy cause (and the great silent auction items) that helped propel the contributions beyond $27,000 and all the monies went to the firefighters at Pacific Beach Fire Station 21.

