AmericanTown's Heroes: The Pearl Street Project Breathes New Life Into An Old Alley

January 24, 2014

The Pearl Street Project is an endeavor to engage neighbors, friends and artists in the creation of a mixed-use space for a mixture of people and needs. Everyone who has a stake gets a say in how Pearl Street is and will be used from the visitors to a homeless shelter to the residents of the luxury lofts that line the way.



Pearl Street is an alley that spans four blocks and crosses cultural divides through a busy neighborhood in Philadelphia.

