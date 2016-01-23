AmericanTown's Heroes: The Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center Helps Heal

Clubs and Organizations

January 23, 2016

People and animals have shared the planet since the beginning of time. Animals have been companions and partners, helping do the work on the farm, the ranch and around the home. An unique bond exists between people and their dogs, their cats, their horses and animals can be a source of comfort at times of distress.



The Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center is taking advantage of that bond to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. One of their taglines is "Changing lives, one ride at a time," and they recently were honored by their local Red Cross with the 2016 Animal Hero award for their programs geared toward helping the military and civilian community in the Pikes Peak region. They started a "Healing with Horses" program in 2008 using horses in their therapy and they have also added Equine Facilitated Psychotherapy to their regular schedule and they have evidence that suggests their equine-assisted activities and therapies result in physical improvements as well as cognitive and emotional benefits.



For those with disabilities, the therapy is aimed at improvements in balance, coordination, core strength as well as speech and language skills. Their Healing with Horses therapies address the needs of those recovering from injuries with specific objectives that promote physical as well as psychological benefits, including improved confidence and control and decreased anxiety. All of their programs help to contribute to a sense of normalcy and they work hard to improve the quality of their clients lives.



The Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center is a nonprofit organization that is "governed by a volunteer Board of Directors" and their many volunteers uphold their values of compassion, integrity, professionalism and respect.



You can learn more about the organization and even sponsor a horse to help their efforts on their website. They have a wish list of items they need and they invite you to join them!



Do you know of any organization that helps people with injuries and disabilities improve the quality of their lives? Nominate them for next week's AmericanTown's Heroes.