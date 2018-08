Clubs and Organizations

January 3, 2014

The first Christmas trees for troops stationed overseas were sent a couple of weeks ago from Thorntown, IN, thanks to Trees for Troops and a number of other worthy organizations, but the big event across the country is Trees for Troops Weekend, December 5-7, 2014.



With the 2014 campaign, Trees for Troops is aiming to have 17,000 trees delivered in time for Christmas.

