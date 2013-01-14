AmericanTown's Heroes: Tye Hill Gathers Gifts for Kids to Give

Clubs and Organizations

January 14, 2013

Taraneh "Tye" Hill has been volunteering along with her husband at their local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of America for many years, and took over the Christmas project three years ago. Since then, they have expanded, gotten more organized and focused and while they shop year-round to have enough by December 1st, they are always short of jewelry and gifts for men.



Tye is responsible for coordinating the work force as well as the acquisition, display and wrapping of gifts for a week-long bazaar described as an extravaganza that rewards the children for doing well and also lets them choose presents to give to their families with the points they have earned all year. This enables the children to give gifts while feeling proud of themselves.

Read more Tye Hill Gathers Gifts for Kids to Give...