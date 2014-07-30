  1. Select a City
AmericanTown's Heroes: Vickie's Angel Foundation Relieves Financial Worry

July 30, 2014

Vickie's Angel Foundation is a nonprofit that provides immediate and tangible relief to patients and families dealing with a cancer diagnosis. They don't raise money for research, which is not to discount the value of research, but when you're knee deep in medical treatments and appointments, racking up expenses and sometimes without insurance or income their offer of financial help can make a huge difference. 

