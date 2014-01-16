AmericanTown's Heroes: VSSN Advocates for Veterans and Their Families

Clubs and Organizations

January 16, 2014

The Veteran's Supplemental Support Network (VSSN) is a nonprofit organization that administers a number of programs, including the Food for Heroes program that aims to "prevent hunger and hardship among transitioning service members, veterans and their families." Thanks to recent individual and corporate support they have been able to increase their giving to add toiletries and other essential items.

Read more VSSN Advocates for Veterans and Their Families.

VSSN Advocates for Veterans and Their Families

VSSN Advocates for Veterans and Their Families