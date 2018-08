Clubs and Organizations

February 24, 2015

The Neighbor Ride Program and similar services like Neighborride are nonprofit organizations that coordinate volunteers to drive seniors as well as disabled individuals to their destinations.

The rides are typically to medical and other important appointments and each service has it guidelines, but the bottom line is that when "Volunteers Drive, Seniors Thrive" as it says on the Neighborride website.

