AmericanTown's Heroes: William Glass is Walking to Raise Money for Alzheimer's Research

January 1, 2013

William Glass is walking from Chicago, IL to Atlanta, GA for his mother and for millions like her living with some form of Alzheimer's disease or dementia. Glass is making the 750-mile trek to raise money for research, but also because he wants to be closer to his mother while they still can spend some quality time together.



According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 5 million Americans are living with the disease and nearly 15% of the caregivers for people with Alzheimer's or another dementia are long-distance caregivers. Glass is planning on...

