AmericanTown's Heroes: Window Washers Brighten More Than Just Windows

January 19, 2013

Look! Up in the the sky! It's a bird, it's a plane, it's â€¦ a group of window washers dressed up as super heroes scaling the sides of buildings to give patients and families in children's hospitals a bit of a lift!



It's not the first time and it probably won't be the last. In fact, it might be a movement because a search on "window washers dressed as superheroes" yielded a handful of results of separate events across the country.

