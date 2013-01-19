  1. Select a City
  2. Birmingham, AL
  3. News
  4. AmericanTown's Heroes: Window Washers Brighten More Than Just Windows

AmericanTown's Heroes: Window Washers Brighten More Than Just Windows

Share

Clubs and Organizations

January 19, 2013

Look! Up in the the sky! It's a bird, it's a plane, it's â€¦ a group of window washers dressed up as super heroes scaling the sides of buildings to give patients and families in children's hospitals a bit of a lift!

It's not the first time and it probably won't be the last. In fact, it might be a movement because a search on "window washers dressed as superheroes" yielded a handful of results of separate events across the country.

Read more Window Washers Brighten More Than Just Windows

In and Around Birmingham, AL
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    Parks