AmericanTown's Heroes: Young Girls Bake To Raise Funds For Shelter

Clubs and Organizations

December 18, 2014

The Haven is a place that provides temporary shelter, support and resources to victims of abuse and assault. Their mission is "to provide victims with the necessary information, resources, protected head start and supportive follow-up to transition out of a violent lifestyle and into successful independent living."



They do that with the generous donations and contributions from community members like Alexa Cooper and Kyndal Talton who made cookies and treats for a special bake sale to raise money for The Haven.

