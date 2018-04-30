  1. Select a City
  2. Fairfield, CT
  3. News
  4. AmericanTowns PR Tool: Getting publicity for your Fairfield organization has never been easier

AmericanTowns PR Tool: Getting publicity for your Fairfield organization has never been easier

Share

Clubs and Organizations

April 30, 2018

From: System
If your nonprofit group in Fairfield is looking to let the community know about an upcoming event, activity or initiative, our PR Tool is here to help! Here's how it works: when you post information to our Community Corner, you get automatic, FREE access to this easy-to-use tool that makes getting the word out faster and simpler than ever. Just upload your news release and in a few quick clicks, the item will be posted here on the community site and distributed to the community editors at other local media outlets.

Your press releases and events distributed in a few clicks?  Now THAT's big news! Click here to submit and distribute your release.

In and Around Fairfield, CT
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    Parks