Clubs and Organizations

January 27, 2013

K.P. Kelly is a "Consultant and Professional Coffee Drinker," according to his LinkedIn profile page. He is also a branding, marketing and social media consultant and someone who knows how to harness the power of social media for a good cause.



Kelly is this week's hero for his part in co-founding the Share 4 Kids Foundation whose mission is to grant the wishes of terminally ill children through the sharing power of social media.

Read more K.P. Kelly Helps Share 4 Kids Grant Wishes.