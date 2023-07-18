Annual Grape Stomp Festival 2023

Arts and Entertainment

July 18, 2023

Our Annual Grape Stomp Festival & MidNite Gold Wine Release

Come on out to WoodMill Winery and join us in hosting our Annual Grape Stomp Festival this year. There will be a variety of different vendors for all your shopping pleasures. Also, we will be hosting our popular and fun-filled Grape Stomping Contest for anyone 6 years and up that would like to participate. However, don’t forget about the wine, we will be having complimentary wine samplings, chilled wine by the glass and wine slushies for our age of 21 attendees. To go along with your wine there will be yummy food trucks coming out to give y’all some delicious foods to enjoy as well. Now for the kids and adults that want some yummy treats we will have a variety of delicious dessert food trucks. Come on out to WoodMill Winery to enjoy this fun-filled weekend with us! We are looking forward to seeing everyone there!

Wine Specials day of event: 10% off 3 or more bottles of wine, 15% off 6 or more bottles of wine and 20% off cases of wine.

Attendees over the age of 21 are welcome to enjoy complimentary samplings and may purchase a chilled glass of wine or wine slushies during the event.

MUST HAVE ID

Rain or Shine event, free admission, & family friendly.

Please NO PETS ALLOWED! *ONLY ADA Considered Service Animals Are Allowed Here

Date: Saturday August 26, 2023 - Sunday August 27, 2023

Hours

Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sunday: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

