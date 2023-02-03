Government and Politics

February 3, 2023

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released the following statement regarding his committee assignments and appointments for the 118th Congress.

“It is an honor to join these esteemed committees and to lead on a number of other fronts in the House,” said Rep. Murphy. “These assignments and appointments will have me well positioned to serve the people of North Carolina’s Third District and their diverse needs. I am eager to get to work and deliver meaningful results for the people of Eastern North Carolina.”

House Ways and Means Committee

Rep. Murphy retained his spot on the House Ways and Means Committee, the oldest committee in Congress and the chief tax-writing committee in the House.

He will serve on the Subcommittee on Trade and the Subcommittee on Health, having previously served on the Subcommittee on Health in the 117th Congress.

House Veterans’ Affairs Committee

Rep. Murphy will once again join the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee (HVAC) after requesting a waiver to get reappointed in the 118th Congress. Rep. Murphy previously served on HVAC but had to relinquish his spot by rule after being selected for the House Ways and Means Committee.

He will serve on the Subcommittee on Health, which has legislative, oversight, and investigative jurisdiction over the Veterans Health Administration.

Committee on House Administration

Speaker McCarthy tapped Rep. Murphy to join the Committee on House Administration, which has jurisdiction over federal elections and the daily operations of the Capitol complex.

House Republican Whip Team

Rep. Murphy was added to the House Republican Whip Team, where he will assist House Leadership in whipping votes during the 118th Congress.

GOP Doctors Caucus

Rep. Murphy will continue to serve on the House Republicans Doctors Caucus, joining Reps. Burgess and Wenstrup as Co-Chairs in the 118th Congress.

Congressional Academic Medicine Caucus

Rep. Murphy will serve as the Republican Co-Chair of the Congressional Academic Medicine Caucus which will provide a forum to discuss key issues that impact the academic medicine community and the patients they serve.