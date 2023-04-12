Attorney General Stein Stands Up For Reproductive Freedom In North Carolina, Challenges Ruling Blocking Medication Abortion

Government and Politics

April 12, 2023

Following a federal judge’s ruling to overturn the FDA’s 23-year-approval of the medication abortion drug mifepristone, Attorney General Stein led a group of 24 attorneys general in challenging the decision.

The ruling underscores the importance of state leaders in a post-Dobbs world. As Republicans attempt to “bypass voters by having an unelected judge chip away at abortion access across the country, including in states that permit and protect abortion access,” leaders like Governor Cooper and Attorney General Stein are stepping in to protect these freedoms.

North Carolina Republicans have their sights set on rolling back reproductive rights, including Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson who has said if he were governor he would make abortion illegal in North Carolina “for any reason.” Robinson has also called for imposing “dire consequences” on abortion providers and has said that when a woman becomes pregnant “it’s not (her) body anymore.”

Read more:

News & Observer: ‘Devastating consequences’: NC attorney general challenges Texas abortion pill ruling

“This judge’s decision is wrong on every level, and it takes away safe medical care for women, putting their health at risk,” Stein said in a press release.