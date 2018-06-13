ATVs Here's How To Find The Best Riding Trails

Sports and Recreation

June 13, 2018

“Where can I ride my new ATV?” That’s the number one question fielded by the nation’s powersports dealers and approximately 600 ATV clubs. Sales of off-highway vehicles (OHVs), especially “side-by-side” ATVs that seat from 2 to 6 people, continue to climb.

These days, however, ATV dealers are so busy they often forget to give first-time buyers information on where they can ride their new vehicles.

Here are the top resources you can use to discover fun, scenic places to ride, including designated, signed trail systems with parking at trailheads, forest roads on state and federal lands, and private ATV parks.

Read more at StepOutside.org...