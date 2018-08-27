BBQ Blues and Brews Festival 2018

Arts and Entertainment

August 27, 2018

This is a fundraising event for Fuquay-Varina Downtown Association and features things people love about North Carolina: BBQ, Blues, and Craft Beer! Guests are encouraged to sample delicious BBQ, savor a unique selection of locally brewed beer and enjoy live music.



$10.00 per 10 Tasting tickets - available for purchase the day of event. The BBQ always sells out before the end of the day, so come early if you want to sample the best BBQ around!



BBQ, Blues & Brews is laid back, fun and profitable event for winners as they compete for bragging rights and Prize Money. We hope to see you there!



Date: Saturday September 22, 2018



Time: 1 PM - 5 PM



Location:

Old Stephens Hardware Bldg

405 East Broad Street

Fuquay Varina, NC 27526



