Best Fall Foliage 2012 in North Carolina

October 16, 2012

The North Carolina fall foliage 2012 is in full color this time of year and we've found some great places to enjoy it. Around North Carolina can be found at this time of year. To get the most out of your Leaf Peeping excursion, here are some tips.

1) Hit the hot spots mid-week if you can. There will be fewer crowds (and less congestion on the roads).

2) Driving tours are great (with the right foliage map), but you can really enjoy fall colors if you get out of the car and do some hiking, biking or kayaking.

3) Save those memories. Be sure to bring a camera. Let kids bring a favorite leaf or two home to press between wax paper.

It's also fun to add on other fall activities to your foliage hunt; kids will love a hayride, trip to a pumpkin farm, navigating through a corn maze or petting zoo. Find some great local places here.

