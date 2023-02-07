Biden's State Of The Union vs Reality

Government and Politics

February 7, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. – Tonight President Joe Biden will deliver an address to Congress in which he will deny the true realities Americans are facing everyday to say the state of the Union is strong.

The state of our union is strained and teetering under the weight of Democrats' failing policies. Out of control spending, inflation, a border crisis that worsens by the day, record crime, dependent energy and radical social movements failing our families and children.

"The People of North Carolina won't be fooled by the President’s happy talk tonight," said Chair of the North Carolina Republican Party. "They know that making ends meet is harder in Joe Biden's economy, that our Country is weaker and our kids are being left behind. It's going to take bold leadership in Congress - like we have had from the North Carolina General Assembly - to get the State of the Union back where it should be."