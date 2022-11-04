Billionaire Shows Up to Budd Rally to Thank Him for Working for the Wealthy

Government and Politics

November 4, 2022

Last night at Congressman Ted Budd’s campaign event in Goldsboro, one of his billionaire allies showed up to thank Budd for all he’s done to help the wealthy pad their bottom line while screwing over North Carolina families.

“From giving the richest one-percent of Americans a $2 trillion tax handout to voting time and again to let billionaires and their corporations continue to gouge prices on North Carolina families, billionaires have no bigger ally in Washington than Ted Budd,” said NCDP spokesperson Kate Frauenfelder. “That’s why a billionaire showed up at Budd’s event today to thank him for all of the hard work he’s doing on behalf of billionaires, and why so many out-of-state billionaires are spending tens of millions of dollars to elect Congressman Budd.”



