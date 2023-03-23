Bipartisan Co-Chairs of the House Task Force for Combating Antisemitism Statement on Annual ADL Audit of Antisemitic Incidents

Government and Politics

March 23, 2023

Washington, DC - Today, Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06) and Congressman Chris Smith (NJ-04) , Co-Chairs of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, released the following statement regarding the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) 2022 Annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents.



“Jewish communities in America and around the world are under threat, facing a chilling onslaught of antisemitic hate and violence. The Anti-Defamation League’s report revealed that in 2022, there were 3,697 incidents targeting Jews – averaging 10 per day and reflecting a 36% increase from 2021. This is the most incidents ever recorded in a single year,” said Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06).



“ADL’s report cements the urgent need for a whole-of-government approach to confronting antisemitism in all forms. I am thankful for the Biden Administration’s creation of the Interagency Group to Counter Antisemitism and remain committed to working closely with them and members of both parties in Congress to develop the first-ever United States national strategy for countering antisemitism. We must utilize the full powers of our government to confront antisemitism and put a stop to the rise in hate and violence,” said Manning.



“Jewish communities today are facing violent attacks that are unparalleled since the dark days of World War II,” said Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ). “ADL’s new report shows that antisemitic violence in the US has surged to alarming levels never before recorded—with New Jersey tragically ranking in the top three states with the most incidents in the nation.



“Antisemitism won’t go away by ignoring or wishing it away—it must be defeated,” said Smith. “Now more than ever, people of conscience must come together to defeat this pernicious hatred in all of its evil forms wherever it exists."



Annually, the ADL releases an Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, a comprehensive audit that measures incidents of antisemitic criminal and non-criminal harassment, vandalism, and assault.



In 2022, there was a total of 3,697 incidents reported across the United States, a 36% increase in total incidents from 2021. The report found:



11 violent assaults, a 26% increase;

2,298 incidents of harassment, a 29% increase;

1,288 incidents of vandalism, a 51% increase;

589 of these incidents targeted Jewish institutions such as synagogues, Jewish community centers and Jewish schools, a 12% increase.