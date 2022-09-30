Government and Politics

September 30, 2022

Bishop Votes Against Democrats Reckless Spending

Today, Rep. Dan Bishop (NC-09) voted against the Democrats’ stop-gap spending bill, which funds radical leftist priorities through December. This will give Democrats one last “must-pass” bill on their way out the door to lavish billions to their liberal policy wish list.

“I cannot support any bill that kicks the can down the road to a lame-duck Democrat Congress. Biden and the Democrats have refused any and all opportunities to address the invasion at our southern border, and have continued spending at a breakneck pace despite the disastrous impacts on our economy. This bill does nothing to address the problems facing Americans, which is why I voted no.” – Rep. Dan Bishop.

While the press and politicians here in the Swamp have dubbed this bill a “clean” CR, it is anything but clean. This bill gives an additional $12.3 billion directly to Ukraine while adding approximately another $4 billion in transfer authority. It gives $10.8 billion to Biden’s FBI, $12.6 billion to the IRS, and tens of billions for the federal health bureaucracies that have still faced zero accountability for their disastrous pandemic policies and continues funding Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates.

These are just a handful of the harmful provisions this bill foists on the American people. It doesn’t even pretend to address our wide-open border, which has seen nearly five million illegal border crossings since Biden took office. This is nearly half of the population of the state of North Carolina – a full-blown invasion. Rep. Bishop will continue to fight for responsible spending in Washington, and bloated spending bills that serve as a Christmas tree for liberal policies are a prominent example of Congress at its worst.