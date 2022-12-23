Government and Politics

December 23, 2022

Bishop Votes Against Grotesque Omnibus Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. -Today, Rep. Dan Bishop (NC-09) voted against the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill.



With our country $31 trillion in debt, our southern border wide open, and our economy a mess, this is a bipartisan blunder we cannot afford. This bill spends money we don’t have on things we don’t need. This bill is the result of the status quo Washington system, which is set up to benefit special interests at the expense of the American people.



This bill was unveiled in the dead of night, with no time for proper consideration before voting took place. It was crammed full of earmarks, wasteful spending, and liberal pet projects, and rushed through a sham process. It’s longer than the Bible, War and Peace, and the Lord of the Rings books – but with far worse contents than all three.



“My team and I went through this bill to highlight some of the most egregious provisions contained within, including $15+ billion in earmarks. Taxpayer dollars will now be spent on bee-friendly highways, the “Michelle Obama trail,” a doubling of Ukraine aid, a new FBI headquarters, and much, much, more. The bill also passed the House without the proper quorum - any party with standing can and should challenge its validity in a court of law. As long as I have the privilege to serve North Carolinians in Washington, I will never stop fighting to restore Constitutional government and fiscal sanity to our Capitol.” – Rep Dan Bishop.