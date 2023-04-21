Bishop Votes for Legislation Protecting Women's Sports

Government and Politics

April 21, 2023

WASHINGTON - Representative Bishop (NC-08) proudly voted in favor of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. The bill upholds the integrity of Title IX, ensuring that female athletes are only competing against other female athletes. The bill passed the House this Thursday, with all Republicans voting in favor and all Democrats voting against.

“The passage of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act is an important step in the fight against radical gender lunacy. This legislation will ensure safety and fairness for women and girls in sports nationwide,” said Congressman Bishop.

I’m heartened to see increased support for legislation fighting this insidious ideology and restoring the integrity of women’s sports and spaces, including in my home state of North Carolina. I’ve been fighting for fairness and truth on this issue for many years, and I won’t stop until sanity is restored and we fully protect women’s spaces.”