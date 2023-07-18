Black Mountain Sourwood Festival 2023

Arts and Entertainment
July 18, 2023From: Black Mountain Sourwood Festival
Thank you to everyone who has expressed interest in the Sourwood Festival. We have had an overwhelming response to the event!
Schedule:
Saturday August 12, 2023
Black Mountain Avenue Stage
11:00am: Emigre (Celtic Band)
1:00pm: Seth & Sara (Modern western duo)
3:00pm: The Jazz Disciples (Keyboard & brass)
5:00pm: Stimulus (Blues rock)
Cherry Street Square
10:00am: New Found Gap Band & Hightop Harmony (Bluegrass)
12:00pm: Upbeat Ukulele Band
2:00pm: The White Water Bluegrass Company (5 piece swing band)
4:00pm: Luke Whittaker (Country)
Activities
9:00am–7:00pm: Festival Hours
10:00am–6:00pm: Beekeeping Demo
10:00am–1:00pm: Book Sale – Black Mountain Library
10:00am–4:00pm: Pottery Sale, Black Mountain Center for the Arts Pottery Studio
10:00am-12:00pm: Pony RIdes, Black Mountain Ave.
10:00am–6:00pm: Petting Zoo, Black Mountain Ave.
10:00am–? : Caboose Tours, Sutton Ave.
11:00am–? : Glass Blowing Demonatration, Black Mountain Center for the Arts, parking lot – weather dependant
11:00am–6:00pm: Pottery Demonstrations Curtuik Pottery, Broadway
11:00am–3:00pm: Kids crafts, Swannanoa Valley Museum
11:00am–4:00pm: Artist Demonstrations, Red House Studio, State Street
12:00pm–5:00pm: Chain Saw Carving Exhibit, Parking Lot
1:00pm– 3:00pm: Weaving Demonstration, Swannanoa Valley Museum
2:00pm– 4:00pm: Pony Rides, Black Mountain Ave.
Sunday August 13, 2023
Black Mountain Avenue Stage
12:00pm: Dark City Kings (Indie rock fusion bank with a touch of country)
2:00pm: Triange Afrobeat Orchestra (American Funk & Jazz)
4:00pm: The ShooBees (60’s tunes & blues standards)
Cherry Street Square
1:00pm: Jane DeCuir (Americana blues-guitar & vocal)
3:00pm: Greg & Colleen (Original songs in Americana style & well known covers)
Activities
9:00am–5:00pm: Festival Hours
10:00am–4:00pm: Beekkeeping Demo
10:00am–4:00pm: Pottery Sale, Black Mountain Center for the Arts Pottery Studio
10:00am–2:00pm: Pony RIdes, Black Mountain Ave.
10:00am–6:00pm: Petting Zoo, Black Mountain Ave.
10:00am–? : Caboose Tours, Sutton Ave.
11:00am–? : Glass Blowing Demonstration, Black Mountain Center for the Arts, parking lot – weather dependant
11:00am–4:00pm: Artist Demonstrations, Red House Studio, State Street
11:00am–6:00pm: Pottery Demonstrations, Curtuik Pottery, Broadway
2:00pm–4:00pm: Pony Rides, Black Mountain Ave.
Date: Saturday Augusy 12, 2023 - Sundy August 13, 2023
Hours:
Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm
Sunday: 9:00am - 5:00pm
Location:
