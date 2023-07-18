Black Mountain Sourwood Festival 2023

Arts and Entertainment

July 18, 2023

Thank you to everyone who has expressed interest in the Sourwood Festival. We have had an overwhelming response to the event!

Schedule:

Saturday August 12, 2023

Black Mountain Avenue Stage

11:00am: Emigre (Celtic Band)

1:00pm: Seth & Sara (Modern western duo)

3:00pm: The Jazz Disciples (Keyboard & brass)

5:00pm: Stimulus (Blues rock)

Cherry Street Square

10:00am: New Found Gap Band & Hightop Harmony (Bluegrass)

12:00pm: Upbeat Ukulele Band

2:00pm: The White Water Bluegrass Company (5 piece swing band)

4:00pm: Luke Whittaker (Country)

Activities

9:00am–7:00pm: Festival Hours

10:00am–6:00pm: Beekeeping Demo

10:00am–1:00pm: Book Sale – Black Mountain Library

10:00am–4:00pm: Pottery Sale, Black Mountain Center for the Arts Pottery Studio

10:00am-12:00pm: Pony RIdes, Black Mountain Ave.

10:00am–6:00pm: Petting Zoo, Black Mountain Ave.

10:00am–? : Caboose Tours, Sutton Ave.

11:00am–? : Glass Blowing Demonatration, Black Mountain Center for the Arts, parking lot – weather dependant

11:00am–6:00pm: Pottery Demonstrations Curtuik Pottery, Broadway

11:00am–3:00pm: Kids crafts, Swannanoa Valley Museum

11:00am–4:00pm: Artist Demonstrations, Red House Studio, State Street

12:00pm–5:00pm: Chain Saw Carving Exhibit, Parking Lot

1:00pm– 3:00pm: Weaving Demonstration, Swannanoa Valley Museum

2:00pm– 4:00pm: Pony Rides, Black Mountain Ave.

Sunday August 13, 2023

Black Mountain Avenue Stage

12:00pm: Dark City Kings (Indie rock fusion bank with a touch of country)

2:00pm: Triange Afrobeat Orchestra (American Funk & Jazz)

4:00pm: The ShooBees (60’s tunes & blues standards)



Cherry Street Square

1:00pm: Jane DeCuir (Americana blues-guitar & vocal)

3:00pm: Greg & Colleen (Original songs in Americana style & well known covers)



Activities

9:00am–5:00pm: Festival Hours

10:00am–4:00pm: Beekkeeping Demo

10:00am–4:00pm: Pottery Sale, Black Mountain Center for the Arts Pottery Studio

10:00am–2:00pm: Pony RIdes, Black Mountain Ave.

10:00am–6:00pm: Petting Zoo, Black Mountain Ave.

10:00am–? : Caboose Tours, Sutton Ave.

11:00am–? : Glass Blowing Demonstration, Black Mountain Center for the Arts, parking lot – weather dependant

11:00am–4:00pm: Artist Demonstrations, Red House Studio, State Street

11:00am–6:00pm: Pottery Demonstrations, Curtuik Pottery, Broadway

2:00pm–4:00pm: Pony Rides, Black Mountain Ave.

Date: Saturday Augusy 12, 2023 - Sundy August 13, 2023

Hours:

Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Sunday: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Location:

