Blues Fest 2023

July 13, 2023

The Sunrise Theater proudly presents Blues Fest on July 14 and 15! Blues Fest is a reimagining of the long-running tradition of Blues Crawl that the Sunrise has produced in years past. Instead of going from venue to venue downtown to see all the artists, they’ve all been brought to the Sunrise Theater itself! The music will alternate between the outdoor and indoor stages for Friday evening and the entire day Saturday.

Schedule:

Friday July 14, 2023

4:30pm-5:30pm: Outdoor Stage: Pocket Change. Neon Rooster Blues Jam Winner!

5:30pm-6:30pm: Indoor Stage: Friends of Moore Blues and Violet Exploit.

6:30pm-7:30pm: Outdoor Stage: Jason DaMico and New Blue.

7:30pm-8:30pm: Indoor Stage: Harvey Dalton Arnold.

8:30pm-10:00pm: Outdoor Stage: Headliner - Idlewild South, Allman Brothers Tribute.

10:00pm- ?: Indoor Stage: Stage Jam.

Saturday July 15, 2023

12:30pm-1:30pm: Outdoor Stage: Dirty Heathens, Neon Rooster Blues Jam finalist.

1:30pm-2:30pm: Indoor Stage: Friends of Moore Blues.

2:30pm-3:30pm: Outdoor Stage: Trailer Park Romeos, Neon Rooser Blues Jam runner up.

3:30pm-4:30pm: Indoor Stage: Fiasco and Daughters, Neon Rooster Blues Jam finalist.

4:30pm-5:30pm: Outdoor Stage: Daniel Anderson and Heroic Dose.

5:30pm-6:30pm: Indoor Stage: Baxter Clement.

6:30pm-7:30pm: Outdoor Stage: Corey Congilio.

7:30pm-8:30pm: Indoor Stage: Linwood Taylor.

8:30pm-10:00pm: Outdoor Stage: Headliner - Vasti Jackson.

10:00pm- ?Indoor Stage: Stage Jam.

Click Here To Get Tickets

Date: Friday July 14, 2023 - Saturday July 15, 2023

Location: Sunrise Theater - 250 NW Broad St, Southern Pines, NC 28387

Click Here For More Information