Bo Thompson and Suzanne Walker Named 2013 Legal Elite Young Guns

February 15, 2013

Bo Thompson Suzanne Walker

RALEIGH, N.C. (January 31, 2013) â”€ Yates, McLamb & Weyher, L.L.P., a Raleigh, North Carolina-based litigation firm, announces today that Bo Thompson and Suzanne Walker have been selected as 2013 Legal Elite Young Guns by Business North Carolina magazine. The honor recognizes the best attorneys in North Carolina under the age of 40.

“The Legal Elite Young Gun distinction is confirmation of Bo and Suzanne’s commitment to excellence on behalf of our clients, as well as their integrity in the practice of law,” says Dan McLamb, YMW founding partner and member of the Legal Elite Hall of Fame.

This is the second consecutive year Thompson has earned this distinction. A partner with the firm, he joined YMW in 2004. Thompson focuses his practice on medical and legal malpractice defense, as well as other complex civil litigation. He is a member of the Lawyers Weekly inaugural class of "Emerging Legal Leader" and is a "Rising Star" defense lawyer according toNorth Carolina Super Lawyers magazine. In addition to his litigation practice, Thompson is currently serving a three-year term on the North Carolina Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism.

Walker joined Yates, McLamb & Weyher, L.L.P. in 2011. She currently concentrates her practice in medical malpractice and nursing home liability defense. She received her J.D. from the Norman A. Wiggins School of Law at Campbell University in 2007.

Each year, Business North Carolina sends ballot notices to every member of the N.C. State Bar living in North Carolina. The ballot asks one simple question: Of the Tar Heel lawyers whose work you have observed firsthand, whom would you rate as among the current best in their field of practice? Voters are not allowed to vote for themselves. They may select members of their firm, only if they pick out-of-firm lawyers in the same category, with the latter votes weighted more heavily. The top vote-getter in each category becomes a member of Business North Carolina's Legal Elite Hall of Fame and is ineligible to win again. A complete list of winners is available in Business North Carolina’s January 2013 issue and online athttp://tinyurl.com/2013LegalElite.

About Yates, McLamb & Weyher, L.L.P.:

Formed in 1983, Yates, McLamb & Weyher represents civil litigation defendants in cases focusing on medical malpractice, professional and general liability, construction litigation, products liability, insurance coverage and auto negligence. Founding partners Dan J. McLamb and Barbara B. Weyher shared a vision and built a firm characterized by legal expertise and skill, tenacity in defense of their clients’ interests, and civility and professionalism in the practice of law. Today the firm has 30 lawyers. Visit www.ymwlaw.com for more information.