Government and Politics

October 27, 2022

RALEIGH: Today, Cheri Beasley’s campaign announced that it had raised more than $4.9 million in the final pre-election filing period, more than tripling Congressman Ted Budd’s haul for the same period. Cheri’s campaign has more than $3 million cash-on-hand in the final days of the election.

“Twelve days before the election, it’s clear that no amount of bad faith campaigning and cozying up to special interests can hide the fact that Congressman Budd is a wildly out-of-step, corrupt, and extremist politician who has lost the support of North Carolinians,” said Travis Brimm, Campaign Manager for Cheri Beasley for North Carolina. “We’ll continue spending the next 12 days working to meet voters where they are, get out the vote, and remind North Carolinians all across the state of Congressman Budd’s dangerous record of rewriting the rules to help himself and his corporate donors at our expense.”

The news of Cheri’s dominant fundraising comes on the heels of a new poll showing the race between Cheri and Congressman Budd tied and Cheri leading with independents in a state where one-third of voters are unaffiliated. Cheri has outraised Congressman Budd in every quarter since they entered the race.