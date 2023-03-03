BROADCAST INFORMATION: Governor Cooper to Give State of the State Address on Monday, March 6, at 7 PM

Government and Politics

March 3, 2023

On Monday, March 6, Governor Roy Cooper will give his fourth State of the State address at 7:01 pm. The State of the State will be livestreamed online at pbsnc.org.

The live broadcast will begin at 7:01:00 PM, when the Governor enters the House Chamber. The Governor’s Address is expected to run approx. 40 minutes.

PBS NC will also be utilizing TVU, and LTN; UNCR-RDU-STATION-E1 for distribution for those networks that have such capability.

The feed will be keyed with English audio and closed captions.