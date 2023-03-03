  1. Select a City
  2. Rocky Mount, NC
  3. News
  4. BROADCAST INFORMATION: Governor Cooper …
Edit

BROADCAST INFORMATION: Governor Cooper to Give State of the State Address on Monday, March 6, at 7 PM

Share

Government and Politics

March 3, 2023

From: North Carolina Governor Josh Stein

On Monday, March 6, Governor Roy Cooper will give his fourth State of the State address at 7:01 pm. The State of the State will be livestreamed online at pbsnc.org.

The live broadcast will begin at 7:01:00 PM, when the Governor enters the House Chamber. The Governor’s Address is expected to run approx. 40 minutes.

PBS NC will also be utilizing TVU, and LTN; UNCR-RDU-STATION-E1 for distribution for those networks that have such capability.

The feed will be keyed with English audio and closed captions.   

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
In and Around Rocky Mount, NC
   Apple Picking    Corn Mazes    Pumpkin Picking    Halloween Events    Restaurants    Movie Times    Car Deals and Guide    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Coffee Spots    Parks