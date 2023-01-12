  1. Select a City
Brown Announces More Than $517,000 For Stem Research at The Ohio State University

Government and Politics

January 12, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a $517,535 grant to The Ohio State University for research on mathematical optimization.

“We unleash more American innovation when we nurture all Ohio talent,” Brown said. “This award will help The Ohio State University advance our knowledge and continue Ohio’s leadership in scientific innovation.”

Brown has cosponsored the Supporting Early Career Researchers Act to establish a two-year pilot program at NSF to award grants to highly qualified, early-career investigators at independent, higher education research institutions for up to two years. This will help prevent research talent loss due to job market disruptions caused by the pandemic.

NSF supports research and education in all non-medical fields of science and engineering.

