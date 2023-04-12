Budd And Schatz Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Improve Airport Resilience, Preparedness

Government and Politics

April 12, 2023

Washington, D.C. — Senators Ted Budd (R-NC) and Brian Schatz (D-HI) have introduced S. 1033, the Natural Hazard Resilience for Airports Act. The bill would improve infrastructure at airports across the country, making them more resilient to severe weather and natural disasters.

Sen. Budd said in a statement:

“This bill would give airports added flexibility to use existing airport improvement funding to prepare for and rebuild following severe weather events. This is particularly important for facilities in states like North Carolina, where we have a lot of experience with hurricanes and flooding. I am pleased to join Senator Schatz in this important effort to ensure our airports have the resources available to recover quickly from severe storm damage.”

Sen. Schatz said:

“Hawai‘i’s airports are threatened by more frequent and severe storms and sea level rise. The federal government can and should do more to help them better adapt. Our bill will strengthen airport infrastructure, giving them more federal resources to help them face these challenges.”

Background:

The Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) provides billions in federal funding to help strengthen local airports across the country.

Current law creates unnecessary hurdles for the use of AIP funds to cover improvements that would help airports become more resilient to severe weather and natural disasters.

This bill would expand the eligible uses of AIP funds to help protect airports from severe weather and help minimize air travel disruptions.