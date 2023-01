Government and Politics

January 25, 2023

Budd Celebrates School Choice Week 2023

Washington, D.C. — Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) spoke at a Washington, DC rally to celebrate National School Choice Week 2023.

He also co-sponsored S. Res. 11, to designate January 22-28 as National School Choice Week. The resolution is bipartisan and was introduced by Senator Tim Scott (R-SC).

