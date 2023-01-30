Government and Politics

January 30, 2023

Budd, Colleagues Send Letter to Biden Opposing Debt Ceiling Increase Without Spending Reform

Washington, D.C. — Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) has joined Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) and 22 other Senators expressing opposition to raising the debt ceiling unless structural spending reforms are enacted.

The letter states: “We do not intend to vote for a debt-ceiling increase without structural reforms to address current and future fiscal realities and manage out-of-control government policies.”

Full text of the letter:

Dear President Biden,

We, the undersigned members of the Senate Republican Conference, write to express our outright opposition to a debt-ceiling hike without real structural spending reform that reduces deficit spending and brings fiscal sanity back to Washington. It is the policy of the Senate Republican conference “that any increase in the debt ceiling must be accompanied by cuts in federal spending of an equal or greater amount as the debt ceiling increase, or meaningful structural reform in spending, such as the Prevent Government Shutdown Act or the Full Faith and Credit Act.” We intend to stand by that policy.

Our nation’s fiscal policy is a disaster. Our country owes $31 trillion, a level of debt that now well exceeds the size of our economy. Inflation is making life more expensive for American families every single day. Meanwhile, your administration is directing federal agencies to continue to spend billions in taxpayer resources, expanding the size and scope of the IRS to go after families and small businesses, policing the speech of Americans on social media, funding equity programs in the military, and pouring money into programs for a pandemic that your administration has declared over.

Americans are keenly aware that their government is not only failing to work for them – but actively working against them. We do not intend to vote for a debt-ceiling increase without structural reforms to address current and future fiscal realities, actually enforce the budget and spending rules on the books, and manage out-of-control government policies.

Sincerely,

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT)

Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC)

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH)

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN)

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY)

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID)

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS)

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Sen. James Risch (R-ID)

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY)

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK)

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE)

Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE)

Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC)