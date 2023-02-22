Government and Politics

February 22, 2023

Washington, D.C. — Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) has cosponsored the Protecting Military Installations and Ranges Act. The bill would stop foreign adversaries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea from acquiring land near U.S. military bases and other military areas.

The bill was originally introduced by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Sen. Budd said in a statement:

“The increasing strategy, employed by nations like China, of buying up land near military facilities around the country is a direct threat to our national security. As a Senator from a state that has eight military installations and is home to thousands of active duty service members and veterans, this is a threat that must be directly confronted and stopped. I’d like to thank Senator Cruz for leading this critical legislation.”