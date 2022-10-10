Budd is Out Of Step With North Carolina And His Own Party on Gun Safety

Government and Politics

October 10, 2022

Congressman Budd voted against the bipartisan gun safety compromise, which both of North Carolina’s Republican Senators supported.

Congressman Budd is out of step with North Carolinians, 62% of North Carolina adults polled think gun laws should become more strict, showing not only is Budd out of step with his own party, he’s out of step with North Carolina.

One outlet noted that Congressman Budd “opposing new gun safety laws isn’t just a political opinion: It’s also an effort to stop any additional regulations that would affect his own gun shop and shooting range.”

Bottom line: North Carolinians can’t trust Congressman Ted Budd to keep them safe.