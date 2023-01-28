Government and Politics

January 28, 2023

Budd Sponsors A-PLUS Act

Washington, D.C. — Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) has co-sponsored the Academic Partnerships Lead Us to Success (A-PLUS) Act.

The bill would give states more flexibility to spend their federal education dollars in the form of block grants.

The bill was originally introduced by Senator Steve Daines (R-MT). Senator Budd was the chief sponsor of the A-PLUS Act when he served in the House.

Sen. Budd said in a statement:

“I believe that every child deserves the freedom to attend whatever school their family chooses. I also believe that our states are the laboratories of democracy and can spend their education funding better than a far away bureaucracy in Washington. These two principles come together in the A-PLUS Act. I’m proud to continue the fight for educational freedom for every American child.”