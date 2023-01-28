  1. Select a City
  2. Dana, NC
  3. News
  4. Budd Sponsors A-PLUS Act
Edit

Budd Sponsors A-PLUS Act

Share

Government and Politics

January 28, 2023

Budd Sponsors A-PLUS Act

Washington, D.C. — Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) has co-sponsored the Academic Partnerships Lead Us to Success (A-PLUS) Act. 

The bill would give states more flexibility to spend their federal education dollars in the form of block grants.

The bill was originally introduced by Senator Steve Daines (R-MT). Senator Budd was the chief sponsor of the A-PLUS Act when he served in the House.

Sen. Budd said in a statement:

“I believe that every child deserves the freedom to attend whatever school their family chooses. I also believe that our states are the laboratories of democracy and can spend their education funding better than a far away bureaucracy in Washington. These two principles come together in the A-PLUS Act. I’m proud to continue the fight for educational freedom for every American child.”

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
In and Around Dana, NC
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Car Deals and Guide    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    EV Charging Stations    Parks