Government and Politics
January 28, 2023
Budd Sponsors A-PLUS Act
Washington, D.C. — Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) has co-sponsored the Academic Partnerships Lead Us to Success (A-PLUS) Act.
The bill would give states more flexibility to spend their federal education dollars in the form of block grants.
The bill was originally introduced by Senator Steve Daines (R-MT). Senator Budd was the chief sponsor of the A-PLUS Act when he served in the House.
Sen. Budd said in a statement:
“I believe that every child deserves the freedom to attend whatever school their family chooses. I also believe that our states are the laboratories of democracy and can spend their education funding better than a far away bureaucracy in Washington. These two principles come together in the A-PLUS Act. I’m proud to continue the fight for educational freedom for every American child.”