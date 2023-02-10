Budd Sponsors Balanced Budget Amendment

Government and Politics

February 10, 2023

Washington, D.C. — Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) has co-sponsored a Balanced Budget Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would require the President and Congress to balance the federal budget every year.

The amendment was originally introduced by Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS).

Sen. Budd said in a statement:

“Our country’s national debt is unsustainable and unacceptable. Adding an amendment to the U.S. Constitution is the most powerful step we can take to force Congress and the President to make tough choices and rescue our country’s ailing fiscal health. If a working North Carolina family or a North Carolina small business can balance their budgets, it’s time that the U.S. government does the same.”