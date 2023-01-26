Government and Politics

January 26, 2023

Budd Sponsors Bill to End Taxpayer Funding of Abortions

Washington, D.C. — Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) has co-sponsored the S. 62, No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act. The bill would permanently enact Hyde Amendment protections prohibiting taxpayer funds from being used to support abortions.

The bill was originally introduced by Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS).

Sen. Budd said in a statement:

“Using taxpayer money to fund abortion is wrong. Millions of pro-life Americans deserve to know that their dollars are not being used to end an unborn child’s life. I’m proud to support legislation that will protect life and help save more unborn children.”