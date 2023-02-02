Budd Sponsors Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act

Government and Politics

February 2, 2023

Washington, D.C. — Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) has co-sponsored the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. The bill would allow citizens with concealed carry privileges in their home state to exercise those rights in any other state that allows concealed carry.

The bill was originally introduced by Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN).

Sen. Budd said in a statement:

“I’m proud to support a bill that strengthens the Second Amendment right of citizens to keep and bear arms. Concealed Carry Reciprocity is a commonsense policy that supports law-abiding gun owners in North Carolina and across our country.”

Background:

Allows individuals with concealed carry privileges in their home state to exercise those rights in any other state with concealed carry laws.

Treats state-issued concealed carry permits like drivers’ licenses where an individual can use their home-state license to drive in another state, but must abide by that other state’s speed limit or road laws.

Protects state sovereignty by not establishing a national standard for concealed carry.