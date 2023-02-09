Budd Sponsors Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act

Government and Politics

Washington, D.C. — Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) has co-sponsored the Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act. The bill makes the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death chargeable as a felony murder.

The original author of the bill is Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL).

Sen. Budd said in a statement:

“Criminals who knowingly traffic in deadly drugs like fentanyl deserve to face the full consequences of the havoc they unleash on communities across our country. This bill sends a strong message that Congress is willing to get tough on those who perpetuate the opioid crisis and ruin the lives of thousands of our fellow Americans.”

Sen. Rubio said:

“We need to stop the flow of fentanyl and punish those responsible for poisoning our communities. If the illicit sale of this drug results in death, then the seller should be charged with felony murder. That is a simple, common sense step we can take right now to help turn the tide and protect our communities.”