Government and Politics

January 26, 2023

Budd Sponsors Rule to Increase Earmark Transparency

Washington, D.C. — Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) has co-sponsored S. Res.14, which would provide full transparency on all congressional earmarks.

Current Senate rules require a complete list of congressional earmarks and their authors be publicly available 48 hours before a vote. However, this rule does not apply when the Senate considers House bills that contain earmarks. S. Res. 14 closes this loophole.

The rule was originally introduced by Senator Mike Braun (R-IN).

Sen. Budd said in a statement:

“Too often, earmarks are the currency that entices Congress to spend recklessly and wastefully. At a minimum, all earmarks, regardless of which chamber they originate from, must be public before they are voted on. I’m proud to join Senator Braun’s common sense rule change that ensures full transparency for this spending. Every taxpayer dollar is sacred and should be treated that way.”