Budd Struggles: With Fundraising Down Budd Continues to Depend on Special Interest Backers

Government and Politics

July 18, 2022

Friday’s reporting deadline showed just how much Congressman Budd is relying on his dark money groups to boost his campaign. In the second quarter, Cheri Beasley set a North Carolina record and raised more than three times the amount that Budd did in the same period.

“While Cheri Beasley has the momentum and enthusiasm from North Carolina voters wanting to make a change, Ted Budd is struggling to build the same people-powered campaign. The truth is: voters are seeing every day how wrong Budd is for North Carolina and they won’t fall for the corporate interests and national Republicans trying to buy this U.S Senate from them,” said NCDP spokesperson Kate Frauenfelder.

WRAL: Why a group from outside NC is spending millions to influence the state’s US Senate race — “Club for Growth Action, a prominent political action committee that works to elect hard-line conservatives, said it plans to spend at least $10 million between now and the May 17 election to boost U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in the race to fill the seat retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr is vacating. Club for Growth’s future spending comes in addition to the $4 million it has already poured into the race. The $14 million sum alone is 73% more than the $8.1 million the four leading candidates collectively raised last year. The PAC is making the largest investment of any outside group in the North Carolina primary—a bet that could determine the ideological direction of the Republican Party.”

Charlotte Observer: ‘Election being bought’: Budd’s outside support consolidates GOP Senate candidate criticism — “Pat McCrory, former Charlotte mayor and North Carolina governor, said the group Club for Growth is “having a great deal of influence in deceiving the voters of North Carolina.” The group has spent well over $8 million in the primary and plans to spend at least $14 million by election day, a Club for Growth spokesman told The Charlotte Observer last month.”

CNN: Major outside spending boosts Trump-backed Budd in North Carolina Senate primary — “Budd has had substantial help from the Club for Growth, which has backed him since his 2016 primary for the US House, when the group helped him emerge victorious from a 17-person primary. In this cycle’s Senate race, the Club’s super PAC has spent more than any other group on either side of the aisle, dropping just under $12 million in ads to attack McCrory and Walker.”