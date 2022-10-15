Government and Politics

October 15, 2022

Today, Congressman Ted Budd is continuing to show voters just how extreme and dangerous for North Carolina he is by campaigning with Donald Trump Jr. North Carolina Democratic Party spokesperson Kate Frauenfelder released the following statement:

“You are the company you keep, and Congressman Budd is making clear that he stands with the most far-right fringes of the Republican Party that are out of step with North Carolinians. Congressman Budd is too dangerous for our state and his appearance with Donald Trump Jr. – someone who spews hateful rhetoric and alarming conspiracy theories – only solidifies that more.”